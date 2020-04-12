The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Gayle R. "Miss Gayle" Pratt, 78, of Chesapeake, passed away peacefully, Thursday, April 9, 2020.

Born in Norfolk, Virginia, she was the daughter of the late William L. "Billy" Rhodes and Alphia Davis Rhodes. She was also predeceased by her husband, Lincoln Henry "Linky" Pratt. For 43 years, Miss Gayle was the owner and instructor at Gayle's School of Dance.

Survivors include a son, Sam Pratt; a granddaughter, Laryn Pratt; a brother, Fella Rhodes and wife Stacy; a sister, Jo R. Brickhouse; three nephews, Wil, Jeremy and Shannon, as well as two grandnieces, two grandnephews and other extended family.

A private graveside service will be conducted in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. A public celebration of life will be at a later date.

The family would like to offer sincere gratitude to the staff of Georgian Manor and Westminster Canterbury Hospice for their care and compassion.Memorial contributions are made to .Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020
