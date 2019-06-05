The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Gayle Ron Bevins, Jr., 52, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on May 31, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Gayle R. Bevins, Sr. and Donna L Bevins. Left to cherish his memory is his brother, Gary T. Bevins; his nephew, Gary Wayne Bevins, and nieces, Reese Nicole Bevins and Gayle Hertford and his sister Rebecca Bevins Hertford and her husband Marvin and host of friends. The family will celebrate Ronâ€™s life at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, June 8th, 2019 at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019
