Virginia Beach â€" Gene A Pearce, 72, passed away peacefully in his home on February 21, 2019. He was born October 12, 1946, in Owosso MI, the son of Douglas E and Alta G (Hertzberg) Pearce.Gene joined US Navy Underwater Demolition Team, Class 43, of 1967. He served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1970, UDT-11, UDT-13 and was awarded Purple Heart. In 1987 Gene returned to US Navy SEALs Team 4 Reserves and retired with 20 yrs of service. Gene retired from Civilian Service in 2013 after 34 yrs. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather, Donald Mosher and brother, David E Pearce. Surviving in addition to his wife, Sherrill L (Johnston) Pearce are his daughters Regena Pearce-Lowe and Amy (Pearce) Austin; four granddaughters; one sister, Sandy (Pearce) Kubilis.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 3, 2019