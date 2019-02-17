|
|
SUFFOLK- Gene, 76, died February 14, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was predeceased by his parents, Glanville B. and Rufus C. Newsome, Sr.; and brother, Rufus C. Newsome, Jr. Gene was a member of the Hooker Group, golfing buddies. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Mary Alice Newsome; son, Steven James Oglethorpe and wife Marilyn; two granddaughters, Meagan Garibay and Michelle Wheeley; three great-grandchildren, Marcela, Matthew and Michael; and sister, Glenda Moore and husband Ward, and their son Kevin.A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 18, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019