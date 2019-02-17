The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Newsome
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene C. Newsome

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gene C. Newsome Obituary
SUFFOLK- Gene, 76, died February 14, 2019. A native of Portsmouth, he was predeceased by his parents, Glanville B. and Rufus C. Newsome, Sr.; and brother, Rufus C. Newsome, Jr. Gene was a member of the Hooker Group, golfing buddies. Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Mary Alice Newsome; son, Steven James Oglethorpe and wife Marilyn; two granddaughters, Meagan Garibay and Michelle Wheeley; three great-grandchildren, Marcela, Matthew and Michael; and sister, Glenda Moore and husband Ward, and their son Kevin.A memorial service will be held on Monday, Feb. 18, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel, Suffolk. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
Download Now