Gene Carlton Wallace, 83, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away August 23, 2019.
Born in South Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late George and Mary Wallace. He was a U. S. Army veteran and retired as a Supervisor from Dominion Energy after 34 years of service.
Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Linda P. Wallace; two daughters, Cynthia Nelson and her husband, Daniel, and Beth Montoya; four grandchildren, Ashley Cully and her husband, Brad, Matthew Montoya, Christopher Nelson, and David Nelson; and two great-grandsons, Luke and Liam.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel on Monday, Aug. 26, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens on Tuesday, Aug. 27, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or the American Red Cross. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 25, 2019