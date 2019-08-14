Home

Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith Lutheran Church,
2730 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA
Gene Clyde Arrington III

Gene Clyde Arrington III Obituary
Gene Clyde Arrington III, 65, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9, 2019. He was born in Portsmouth, VA to the late Gene C. Arrington Jr. and Shirley Arrington Miller. Gene retired as a Radiological Controls Technician for the Federal Govt. He was an avid golfer and a coin collector. He was preceded in death by his step-father, Marshall Miller and a brother-in-law, Ronnie Womack.

He is survived by two daughters, Stephanie Arrington (Wesley Phelps) and Rebecca Arrington (Parker Tanner); a son, Gene C. Arrington IV (Cecily Arrington); five grandchildren, Vada, Gene V, Grayson, Christian and Oliver; three sisters, Linda Womack, Cherie Arrington (Robert Bowling) and Susan Boyd (Chuck Boyd) and a host of loving nieces and nephews and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 3 PM, Friday, August 16 at Faith Lutheran Church, 2730 Bridge Road, Suffolk, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 14, 2019
