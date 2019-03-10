The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA 23228
(804) 355-3800
Gene Dyer Armstrong

Gene Dyer Armstrong Obituary
88, of Glen Allen, Va, passed away March 8, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents Lula and Berlin Armstrong, sisters Helen and Edna, brothers Glenn and Walter, and nephew Michael Brent. He is survived by his wife Nellie Armstrong, daughter Terri Armstrong, brother Benny Armstrong, numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. Gene proudly served our country in the U.S. Army, graduated from Bridgewater College and received a Masters Degree in accounting from the University of Richmond. He was a professional C.P.A. He loved outdoor activities, especially skiing, and also loved singing and dancing. He was a kind, gentle man: "to know him, was to love him!" A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Rd., with a visitation 1 hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Gene's name to Bridgewater College or the .
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019
