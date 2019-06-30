The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Graveside service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gene Houchins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gene Edgar Houchins Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gene Edgar Houchins, Sr., 88, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia to the late Earl E. and Ella Harris Houchins. He served his country faithfully as a Sgt. 1st Class in the US Army Reserves and was activated during the Korean War. He later retired as a Military Sales Representative from McCormick & Company. Gene was an avid fisherman and hunter.

Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 66 years, Jean E. Houchins; daughter, Ann Habeeb and her husband Ed; sons, Mark Houchins, Scott Houchins, Gene E. â€œEddieâ€ Houchins, Jr. and his wife Karen; granddaughters, Emily Houchins, Ashley Smith and her husband Tyler, and Hannah Habeeb.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10am in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to Young Life Suffolk, PO box 963 Suffolk, VA 23439-0963. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now