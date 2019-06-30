|
|
Gene Edgar Houchins, Sr., 88, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019. He was born in Bluefield, West Virginia to the late Earl E. and Ella Harris Houchins. He served his country faithfully as a Sgt. 1st Class in the US Army Reserves and was activated during the Korean War. He later retired as a Military Sales Representative from McCormick & Company. Gene was an avid fisherman and hunter.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 66 years, Jean E. Houchins; daughter, Ann Habeeb and her husband Ed; sons, Mark Houchins, Scott Houchins, Gene E. â€œEddieâ€ Houchins, Jr. and his wife Karen; granddaughters, Emily Houchins, Ashley Smith and her husband Tyler, and Hannah Habeeb.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10am in Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. At the request of the family, memorial contributions may be made to Young Life Suffolk, PO box 963 Suffolk, VA 23439-0963. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 30, 2019