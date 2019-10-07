|
|
Gene Powell, 88, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. A native of Blackstone, VA., he was one of 13 children born to the late Richard L. and Ida Mason Powell. Gene was a graduate of Blackstone High School, Blackstone Junior College, and the Pharmacy School at Medical College of Virginia in Richmond.
He was owner/operator of Powell's Pharmacy for many years and later worked at various drugstores in the area until his retirement in 2004. He was a member of Norfolk Yacht and Country Club and several pharmaceutical organizations. Gene took pleasure traveling with his wife Marg and many dear friends throughout his life. He also enjoyed living on the water, playing bridge, piddling in the yard, and gambling from time to time. His greatest joy was spending time with his granddaughter, Alex. He lived a good life surrounded by close friends, family, and laughter. He was welcomed by many when he left us.
Gene is survived by his wife of 51 years Margaret " Marg" Gilfoyle Powell, their daughter Beth Marino and husband George, granddaughter Alex Marino, his sister Nancy Hardaway and numerous loved ones and extended family.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11:00am at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to CHKD or a charity of donor's choice. H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 7, 2019