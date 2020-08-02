Gene Ray Clark, Jr. was born July 7, 1956 and entered Heaven on July 29, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Connie and Gene R. Clark, Sr., and sister, Cathy Clark. He is survived by two sisters, Diane of Norfolk and Debra of Abilene, TX.
Ray was a bright light to all who met him, a very happy man who laughed and enjoyed being friendly to everyone. The family will always be grateful to the staff at Colby Way Group Home for their display of love and care for Ray. He also loved the time he spent at Skillquest Services.
He was a member of Victory Baptist Church of Virginia Beach and loved his Pastor, "Preacher Smith".
A Visitation will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020 from 10 - 10:30am at Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home, 601 N. Witchduck Rd., Virginia Beach, followed by a Graveside Service within the Rosewood Memorial Park at 11am.