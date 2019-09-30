|
Gene Raymond Williams, 63, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away September 29, 2019.
Born in Norfolk County, VA, Gene was a farmer and candy maker. He was a Baptist as well as a member of the Gates County Hunt Club and Sebrell Hunt Club.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Harold Eugene Williams. Left to cherish his memory: his son, Gene Raymond Williams, Jr., and his wife, Kaila, of Elizabeth City, NC; previous wife, Tammy Pearce and her husband, William; his mother, Lillie Bagley Williams; his sister, Ann Litchfield; and two brothers, David Williams and Joseph Williams, all of Chesapeake.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 30, 2019