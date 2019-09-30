The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-9511
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
524 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
View Map
Gene Raymond Williams Obituary
Gene Raymond Williams, 63, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away September 29, 2019.

Born in Norfolk County, VA, Gene was a farmer and candy maker. He was a Baptist as well as a member of the Gates County Hunt Club and Sebrell Hunt Club.

Gene was preceded in death by his father, Harold Eugene Williams. Left to cherish his memory: his son, Gene Raymond Williams, Jr., and his wife, Kaila, of Elizabeth City, NC; previous wife, Tammy Pearce and her husband, William; his mother, Lillie Bagley Williams; his sister, Ann Litchfield; and two brothers, David Williams and Joseph Williams, all of Chesapeake.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 30, 2019
