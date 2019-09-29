|
|
Gene Richard Smith, 81, passed away September 22, 2019. Gene was born in Olympia, Washington and was predeceased by his wife Anita Georgia Smith. He served his country faithfully retiring from the US Army as Sgt. Major after 30 years and was a member of Princess Anne Plaza Baptist Church. He is survived by two sons, Mark Smith, Timothy S. Smith; and 4 grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held in Quantico National Cemetery on Oct. 4, 2019 at 12 p.m. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019