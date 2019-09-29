The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
Gene Richard Smith Obituary
Gene Richard Smith, 81, passed away September 22, 2019. Gene was born in Olympia, Washington and was predeceased by his wife Anita Georgia Smith. He served his country faithfully retiring from the US Army as Sgt. Major after 30 years and was a member of Princess Anne Plaza Baptist Church. He is survived by two sons, Mark Smith, Timothy S. Smith; and 4 grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held in Quantico National Cemetery on Oct. 4, 2019 at 12 p.m. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019
