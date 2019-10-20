|
|
Gene Stanley Meekins passed away peacefully surrounded his family on Monday, October 7, 2019. Born July 6, 1933 weighing over 10 lbs, Gene made an entrance into the world. Dad grew up in Norfolk, VA, graduating from Maury High School. He attended University of Richmond, go Spiders! He went into the family car business, Meekins Pontiac, ultimately adding new dealerships to include Atlantic BMW, Lotus, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo, as well as a large automobile leasing company. However, boating and the sea were always his passion. He began his boat business with houseboat rentals and continued building it into Atlantic Yacht Brokers. His favorite of course being Sport Fishing Yachts. Dad loved to fish. He was lucky enough to participate in many major billfish tournaments up and down the east coast and in the Bahamas.
Dad never knew a stranger, always had a smile, an unforgettable deep voice and laugh, a hug and a smooch for the gals, a fierce handshake, was a true gentleman, extremely kind, had a stellar sense of humor, and just truly enjoyed life. Dad said he would only read the obituaries to see if he was in there. Well, here you are and you are missed!! We love you!
Gene is predeceased by his wife Juanita J. Meekins, his mother Virgie M. Hudson, and his grandparents Mary Caroline Basnight Meekins and Jasper W. Meekins. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter Jessica Meekins Winbauer and son-in-law Robert, his beloved grandson Finn, JessicaÊ¼s mother Anna (Jo) M. Meekins and his sister Judy H. Tinsley. Also numerous friends and wonderful caretakers who were there for him; whose love and support we could never thank you enough for.
A Service will be held at the Cavalier Golf and Yacht Club Sunday, October 27 at 2p.m. In signature Gene style, this will be casual, no suits, Hawaiian shirts! Make a Donation to the , do something kind for someone, raise a glass and make a toast- Meekins style. Online condolences can be expressed by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 20, 2019