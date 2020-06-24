From working in the Electrical Department of Engineering at NNSY I spent many hours on the job working with Gene since I believe the late 80's till I retired in 2015. We took numerous out of town work trips together. He was always a dependable coworker and a joy to both work with and be around. Was very sad to hear of his passing and wish the best for his family going forward without him. I'm sure he will be missed. RIP Gene.

Craig Wood

Coworker