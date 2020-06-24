CHESAPEAKE- Gene Terry Hill, 65, passed away in his home on June 21, 2020. He was born in Virginia to the late Joseph M. Hill and Ruth Hill. Gene was a retired electrical engineer with Norfolk Naval Shipyard and was a member of Azalea Garden Church of God, VA. Beach.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ramona Lance Hill; three children, Jennifer Michelle Hill, Parker L. McDaniel III and Raymond A. McDaniel; six grandchildren; two brothers, Miron Hill and Jeryl Hill; and a sister, Wanda Blackman.
The visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Azalea Garden Church of God, 1541 Centerville Turnpike, VA. Beach. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the church on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 11am with Rev. Dr. Rodney S. Vickers officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Norfolk.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.