Gene Terry Hill
CHESAPEAKE- Gene Terry Hill, 65, passed away in his home on June 21, 2020. He was born in Virginia to the late Joseph M. Hill and Ruth Hill. Gene was a retired electrical engineer with Norfolk Naval Shipyard and was a member of Azalea Garden Church of God, VA. Beach.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Ramona Lance Hill; three children, Jennifer Michelle Hill, Parker L. McDaniel III and Raymond A. McDaniel; six grandchildren; two brothers, Miron Hill and Jeryl Hill; and a sister, Wanda Blackman.

The visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm at Azalea Garden Church of God, 1541 Centerville Turnpike, VA. Beach. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the church on Saturday June 27, 2020 at 11am with Rev. Dr. Rodney S. Vickers officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Norfolk.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Azalea Garden Church of God
JUN
27
Service
11:00 AM
Azalea Garden Church of God
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 23, 2020
I will always remember Gene and his wonderful family fondly from our younger years in the 70s at Bethel AOG. Such good memories. I am so sorry for your loss.
Michelle Johnson Schwartz
Friend
June 23, 2020
I've known Gene since High school. Gene was always a nice person and a great friend. He will be missed. My prayers go out to his Wife, children and family.
Vivian (Harden) Chumley
Friend
June 23, 2020
I will always remember a blonde haired Gene, as a young teenager delivering newspapers to our house. He was always very polite. Rest in the arms of God, Gene!
Virginia McCann
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
Please accept my sympathies on the loss of your dear Gene. I will remember him as a generous and kind man, who played such a big part in our church (AGC) financial team. Prayers and blessings to you, Ramona, and the entire family.
Carla Castor
Acquaintance
June 23, 2020
From working in the Electrical Department of Engineering at NNSY I spent many hours on the job working with Gene since I believe the late 80's till I retired in 2015. We took numerous out of town work trips together. He was always a dependable coworker and a joy to both work with and be around. Was very sad to hear of his passing and wish the best for his family going forward without him. I'm sure he will be missed. RIP Gene.
Craig Wood
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Karen Ward
June 23, 2020
Karen Ward
June 23, 2020
Gene was a good man. Always willing to help. I was glad to know him.
May he Rest In Peace.
Luisrbruno
Coworker
June 23, 2020
Gene was such a caring and sweet friend to our family. He sat with my dad many times so Ramona could take my mom out when dad was house bound. He put the garage cans out and back every week. He did so much for my parents we will always be grateful. We miss miss him but know well see him again.
Gina
Friend
June 23, 2020
Worked with Gene at N.N.S.Y
I always liked running into him on the ships, very humble ,knew his job very well, also went to church with him, will miss him,but be assured, we will meet again!!
Oh Hallelujah!!
Ralph webb
June 22, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Ramona. May the Spirit of our Lord bring peace and comfort to your heart. We love you. Miguel and Mireya Alvarez
Miguel Alvarez
Friend
June 22, 2020
Met Gene at Truitt Jr. High in the seventh grade and were friends until I left Va. In 1984. Lost contact over the years and reconnected in 2016 at my father's funeral. We visited each other in Va. And NC
Steve Nicholson
Friend
June 22, 2020
rest in peace my friend . Till we meet again
Tina Miles
Friend
