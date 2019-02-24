Resources More Obituaries for Gene Wadford Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gene Tunney Wadford

Obituary Condolences Flowers PORTSMOUTH- Gene Tunney Wadford, 92, passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of December 27, 2018. Gene was the sort of person who you could meet once and remember forever. He will be profoundly missed by his wide circle of family and friends. He is survived by his friend of 35 years and housemate/caretaker for the last decade, Susanne Britt and her daughter, Marion, who loved him as a grandfather; his sister, Marceline Clark and her husband, Waverly; his nephew, Michael Clark and his wife, Kathy, and their children and grandchildren. Gene was born on September 24, 1926, in Nash County, North Carolina to Aaron and Annie Wadford. His father conspired with the doctor to name him after Gene Tunney, the boxer who had won the heavyweight championship the night before his sonâ€™s birth, much to the chagrin of Geneâ€™s mother, who he lovingly called Miss Annie. Gene spent his early years on a cotton and tobacco farm. As a young teenager, his family moved to Baltimore. Gene, already an accomplished pianist, attended the Peabody Institute Conservatory of Music. During his twenties, Gene utilized that skill, playing piano in a band with his brother-in-law, Waverly, and their friend, Howard Taylor. Gene spent the majority of his life in Portsmouth, Virginia where he maintained an elegant garden with more than fifty varieties of roses. Gene had a green thumb and could make any plant grow. He often nursed the potted plants of his friends and neighbors back to health. He shared his house on Dartmouth Street with his mother in her later years and their beloved toy poodles. After attending cosmetology school in his early thirties, he owned his own business for many years, Beatyrama Hair Salon, on York Street in Norfolk, with his longtime friend Kathy Bright. They had a dedicated clientele and loved the work they did. Gene led an adventurous retirement, traveling with friends to sites all over the world. He particularly enjoyed a trip to London, a cruise through the Panama Canal, and attending Mardi Gras at age 90. His friend, Susanne, will miss him as a traveling companion. He enjoyed spending winters with his dear friend, Dorothy Tillet, at her home in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Geneâ€™s loved ones will celebrate his life at a memorial service taking place at 2 PM on Saturday March 2, 2019 in Sturtevant Event Center, 5100 Portsmouth Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA 23701. In lieu of flowers, Gene asked that donations be made to the Virginia Opera.Make condolences at www.SturtevantFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries