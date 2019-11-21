|
Geneva F. McLawhorn-Galloway passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the age of 75. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia of Hubert Lee McLawhorn & Helen Theresa Townsend-McLawhorn. She is survived by her devoted husband John Romie Galloway, sisters: Nancy M. Rhue (Bill) and Emily M. Brooks (Don, deceased). Beloved mother of H. Romie Galloway Newman (Chris) and Jaclyn Galloway Posecai (Scott) and grandmother to Justin Lee Andre (Elizabeth Hess), Adam Romie Andre, and Zachary Paul Autin (Jewel Pomeroy) and great-grandmother to Asher Paul Autin. She was a graduate of Norview High School (62') and attended Old Dominion University in Virginia. She spent most of her career in banking working up to the position of Assistant Vice President, Jefferson Guaranty Bank and then moved on to Gretna Machine & Iron Works, Halter Marine, and retired from Trinity Yachts in New Orleans, LA, in 2007. Friends of the family are invited to a celebration of Geneva's life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 10a.m. The celebration will be held at Stonebridge Golf Club of New Orleans: 1500 Stonebridge Drive, Gretna, LA 70056. Light refreshments will be provided and expected dress is casual.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019