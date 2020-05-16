SMITHFIELD - Genevieve Liles, 91, passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on November 3, 1928 in Johnston County, NC to the late Luther C. and Alger I. Murphy. Genevieve retired as a personnel clerk from NAVELEX after over 30 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ann Donaldson; and a brother, Wayne Murphy.
She is survived by her two daughters, Jessie Mauldin and husband Randy and Jeanie Baird and husband Keith; a son, James Liles; two sisters, Emma Moorehead and Carol Gartman; five grandchildren, Christina Parkman, Ashley B. Chrisman, Jarred Baird, Julia Liles and James Liles, Jr.; seven great grandchildren, Addison, Ryan, Reagan and Brandon Parkman, Ethan and Annabelle Chrisman, and Grayson Baird.
The family of Genevieve Liles would like to thank the staff of Magnolia Manor for all their care and support; especially the dedicated nurses who loved and cared for her.
Due to present constraints, there will be no formal visitations and receiving friends by the family at the funeral home. For those that wish to view and pay their respects may do so on Sunday, May 17, 2020 from 12 Noon - 4 PM at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Monday, May 18 at the funeral home with social distancing observed. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at their home immediately following the services on Monday.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 16, 2020.