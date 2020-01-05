|
|
Gentry S. Young, 99, passed away on January 3, 2020. She was born in North Carolina to the late, Henry and Carrie Spencer Sawyer. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Rullford Young. She retired from Ford Motor Company as a computer operator and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Chesapeake.
Left to cherish her memory are her loving family; daughter, Faye Perry; grandchildren, Karen (Francis) and Bill; four great-grandchildren; sister, Blanche Zornek and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10am at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk. The family would like to thank the staff of Cedar Manor for taking such wonderful care of her. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020