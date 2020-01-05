The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gentry Young
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gentry S. Young

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gentry S. Young Obituary
Gentry S. Young, 99, passed away on January 3, 2020. She was born in North Carolina to the late, Henry and Carrie Spencer Sawyer. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Rullford Young. She retired from Ford Motor Company as a computer operator and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, Chesapeake.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving family; daughter, Faye Perry; grandchildren, Karen (Francis) and Bill; four great-grandchildren; sister, Blanche Zornek and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10am at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk. The family would like to thank the staff of Cedar Manor for taking such wonderful care of her. Please visit her Book of Memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com where you may leave a note to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gentry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -