CHESAPEAKE- Geoffrey Smith, 46, died February 7, 2020. A native of Torrance, CA, he was predeceased by his mother, Barbara Haber; paternal grandmother, Mary Jean Smith; and maternal grandparents, Margaret and Robert Oscar Hefner. He was a 1991 graduate of Western Christian High School in Covina, CA. Geoffrey was a manager with Tru Green Lawn Service. He was a member of River Bend Church in Suffolk. He was an avid Raiders fan and enjoyed fishing and Star Wars.
Family was everything to him. He loved being a husband and dad. Geoffrey is survived by his wife, Mamie Smith; six children, Jacob Smith, Matthew Smith, Emma Smith, Mia Jarmond, Sara Spears, and Nicholas Spears; father, Ron A. Smith and wife Dianne; paternal grandfather, Brice Smith; two sisters, Deborah Kubincanek and Sherri Richard; brother, Doug Smith and wife Heather; grandson, Micah Smith; uncles, Michael Smith, Randall Smith and Jim Hefner; aunt, Lily Hefner; cousins, Monica Redfox, Michael Smith II, Tiffany Preston, Brice Smith, Jennifer Kocev and Jackie Fischer; and other cousins and family.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 3 PM in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel by Dr. Bobby Hill. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 6-8 PM. Donations may be made to the Cancer Care Foundation of Tidewater https://ccfot.org/ in Geoff's memory. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 12, 2020