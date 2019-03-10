|
George A. Brown, Jr., 86, of Norfolk, VA, passed away March 7, 2019.Born in Ohio, he served honorably in the United States Navy for twenty years before retiring.George was preceded in death by his wife, Fumie Sakano Brown; parents, George and Myrtle Brown (nee Swan); partner, Angela Bailey; sister, Ethel Murray; niece, Beth Crawford; and step-mother, Gwendolyn Brown. Left to cherish his memory: his brother, John â€œJackâ€ Brown; sister, Eleanor Cummings; nieces, Laura Kramer (Ed) and Louise Hookway (Bob); nephews, Ray Murray and Jeff Brown; brother-in-law, Richard Murray; and step-son, Stanley Bailey (Bonny).Military honors will be accorded at 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019