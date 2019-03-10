The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
8464 Tidewater Drive
Norfolk, VA 23518
(757) 583-0177
Resources
More Obituaries for George Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George A. Brown Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George A. Brown Jr. Obituary
George A. Brown, Jr., 86, of Norfolk, VA, passed away March 7, 2019.Born in Ohio, he served honorably in the United States Navy for twenty years before retiring.George was preceded in death by his wife, Fumie Sakano Brown; parents, George and Myrtle Brown (nee Swan); partner, Angela Bailey; sister, Ethel Murray; niece, Beth Crawford; and step-mother, Gwendolyn Brown. Left to cherish his memory: his brother, John â€œJackâ€ Brown; sister, Eleanor Cummings; nieces, Laura Kramer (Ed) and Louise Hookway (Bob); nephews, Ray Murray and Jeff Brown; brother-in-law, Richard Murray; and step-son, Stanley Bailey (Bonny).Military honors will be accorded at 1 p.m. Monday, March 11, 2019, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Tidewater Drive Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at: www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Tidewater Drive Chapel
Download Now