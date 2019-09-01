|
Sasse, George Bernhard, 58, of Virginia Beach, VA passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, August 30, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. Born April 14, 1961 in Springville, NY; he was the loving husband of Laurie Sasse for 35 years. Also a wonderful father to daughter, Amanda Sutton (Nicholas); and two sons, Joshua Sasse (Kelly); and Alexander Sasse (Samantha); three grandchildren, Aidan, Arabella, and Gemma. George is the son of the late Otto and Ursula Sasse. He is the brother of Doris Bruzek (Ray) and Mark Sasse (Cheryl).
Senior Chief Sasse served 23 years in the United States Navy as a SWCC. His love of boats continued with his work at Seaward Services.
For the past 7 1/2 years George has battled ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease). He and his family have participated every year, since his diagnosis, in the Hampton Roads Walk to Defeat ALS as his team, "Twisty River Rat Pack."
Services to follow at a date and place still to be determined. Memorials may be made to the ALS Association. Please share your condolences with the family at www.FamilyChoiceFunerals.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019