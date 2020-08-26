It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of George Bethavas, 56, announces his passing on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Levadia, Greece, and his family immigrated to Germany then the United States in 1977. Following graduation from First Colonial High School, George and his father operated the restaurant called Pete and George's in Virginia Beach for twenty years.
George was affectionately known as Georgie. He enjoyed outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing. He was fondly referred to as the "hooking buddy" because during a fishing excursion, when casting a line, he accidentally "hooked" his cousin, which resulted in a visit to the ER and stitches! He also enjoyed the occasional trip to a casino, hoping lady luck would smile on him. He never lost hope and always had a positive attitude. George's smile was genuine, and he approached life with a "don't sweat the small stuff" attitude. George cherished his family and friends and showed empathy for anyone in need. He was truly a gentle and loyal son, brother and friend.
George will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Haralambos and Vasiliki Bethavas, his sister, Marie Bethavas, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.
The Bethavas family would like to thank the first responders and medical professionals at Virginia Beach General Hospital and Norfolk Sentara Hospital for their care and commitment.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Jude Children's Hospital.
The Trisagion will be held at 6 PM on Wednesday, August 26th at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Road (VB).
The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 27th at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 7220 Granby Street (Norfolk). Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com
.
Everlasting be his memory!