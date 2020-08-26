1/1
George Bethavas
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with deep sorrow and much love that the family of George Bethavas, 56, announces his passing on Monday, August 24, 2020. He was born in Levadia, Greece, and his family immigrated to Germany then the United States in 1977. Following graduation from First Colonial High School, George and his father operated the restaurant called Pete and George's in Virginia Beach for twenty years.

George was affectionately known as Georgie. He enjoyed outdoor activities, including hunting and fishing. He was fondly referred to as the "hooking buddy" because during a fishing excursion, when casting a line, he accidentally "hooked" his cousin, which resulted in a visit to the ER and stitches! He also enjoyed the occasional trip to a casino, hoping lady luck would smile on him. He never lost hope and always had a positive attitude. George's smile was genuine, and he approached life with a "don't sweat the small stuff" attitude. George cherished his family and friends and showed empathy for anyone in need. He was truly a gentle and loyal son, brother and friend.

George will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Haralambos and Vasiliki Bethavas, his sister, Marie Bethavas, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews and nieces.

The Bethavas family would like to thank the first responders and medical professionals at Virginia Beach General Hospital and Norfolk Sentara Hospital for their care and commitment.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Saint Jude Children's Hospital.

The Trisagion will be held at 6 PM on Wednesday, August 26th at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., 2002 Laskin Road (VB).

The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, August 27th at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 7220 Granby Street (Norfolk). Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.

Everlasting be his memory!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Service
06:00 PM
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Funeral
11:00 AM
Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
H.D Oliver Funeral Apartments
2002 Laskin Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 428-7880
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved