|
|
George Bristow "Buddy" Barco passed away peacefully on November 9th, 2019. He was born in Cape Henry, Virginia on October 5th, 1931. He is predeceased by his parents, Bailey Hope and Erlean Barco. He is survived by his wife of sixty three years, Shirley Barco. He is also survived by his daughter, Mary Stabel (Pete), daughter Suzy Whelan (Dan), and grandchildren, Elizabeth Stabel, Alex Stabel, Andrew Whelan, and Hope Whelan. Also surviving Buddy is his sister, Pansy Capps and nephew, Hope Capps.
Buddy served in the 101st Airborne Division during the Korean War. Afterwards, he graduated from Old Dominion University in 1957. He taught in the city of Virginia Beach for twenty seven years. However, Buddy's true profession was that of a restaurant owner. Throughout his life, he owned the Lighthouse, the Yardarm, and the Shore Drive Inn. In 1978, Buddy co-established the Beach Pub and remained active there until the end of his life.
Buddy was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the Scottish Rite, and the Khedive Drum and Bugle Corps. He served as the director of the Drum and Bugle Corps for two years.
Services will be held for Buddy on Saturday, November 16th, at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. on Laskin Road at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to or to the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad. The family would like to thank the Three East Step-down Unit at Virginia Beach Sentara Hospital and Dr. L. Rob Cajulis for the excellent and compassionate care they gave to Buddy.
Buddy was known for his sharp wit, his quiet demeanor, and his classic one liners. He enjoyed his family and friends immensely, and will be missed by many. Here's to you, Buddy, there's a red cup waiting for you on the other side. We will miss you. Online condolences may be made to the family at hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 13, 2019