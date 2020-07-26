1/1
George C. Overton
George C. Overton, 87, of Virginia Beach, Virginia passed away July 17, 2020. He was born in Perquimans County, NC to the late Edgar and Ever Overton, and was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 59 years, Thelma Overton; four sisters, Eunice Overton, Velma Niemeyer, Elizabeth Criss, Maude Lewis; four brothers, Richard, Alonzo, Bob and Clyde Overton' and his brother-in-law, Howard Sewell. George served in the United States Army, Virginia National Guard and was a Contractor in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake for over 60 years. He was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church, Chesapeake.

George is survived by his children, Lynda Overton and George E. Overton. Grandchildren, Summer Johnston (Richard), Zachary Allen (Aletha) and Brittany Jackson. Great Grandchildren, Wyatt, Jacob, Castiel, Jordan, Ryan and Whitleigh. He is also survived by his sister, Emma Ward; sisters-in-law, Selma Herweyer and Margaret Sewell; brothers, Crafton Overton (Jean), James Overton (Evelyn); his closest friend who he considered a brother, James Sawyer (Linda).

Due to heighten COVID19 restrictions, a celebration of George's life will be held in the fall. To leave a condolence to his family, please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
