George Calvin Pilkerton, 83, passed away Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home on Williams Ave. in the Deep Creek area of Chesapeake. He was born in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Calvin and Reba Shook Pilkerton and was also predeceased by his beloved wife Dorothy Jean Pilkerton; and son, Eric Pilkerton. He served his country faithfully retiring from the U.S. Navy and subsequently as the port engineer from AMSEC. He was a member of the Hampton Roads Veteran's Cemetery Committee and was instrumental during the formation of Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery, Suffolk. He volunteered at the Give Kids the World Village in Kissimmee, FL where he was the train conductor.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Cindy Skinner, Craig Pilkerton, Mark Pilkerton and his wife Bonnie; grandchildren, Trish Skinner, Jonathan, Michael and Erika Pilkerton; great-granddaughter, Lilly Pilkerton; and numerous extended family members and dear friends.
The family will receive friends tonight, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 6-7:30pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kemspville Rd. Chesapeake (Mask required to enter building) A funeral ceremony will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 1pm at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
