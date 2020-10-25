George Carl Conrad, 94, died October 19, 2020 of natural causes. He was born in Norfolk VA, graduated from Granby High School. He was a veteran of the US Army Air Force. George had his own business as a masonry contractor, boat builder and sail maker. He had a passion for flying, sailing, yachting, golf and in later years Rving.



In the l950's George raced his well-known boat Go Girl in which he won many races in Hampton Va and Lower Chesapeake Bay. He won the Governor's Cup in Norfolk VA in l957 and l958; the Admiral Byrd Trophy in Cambridge MD in l958; and the Nationals on Lower Chesapeake Bay in l959. In 1963 George had the honors of crewing for well known sailor John W (Pete) Bennett on his Star Boat Tranquilizer in the Star World Championship in Chicago.



While living in San Diego for 6 years he worked for West Coast boat builder Carl Eichenlaub. He also did some work for well known sailor Lowell North of North Sails to learn the trade of sail making picking up techniques and ideas. He built a 58 ft. sportfishing boat called The Champ and a Hampton sailboat Go Girl 111 for his sailor friend Bill Reese. After moving back to Virginia Beach VA he started his own sailmaking business in l967.







George was predeceased by his parents Arthur E. Conrad Sr and Gertrude Conrad, his son Carl Michael Conrad, his sister Virginia Strohmeyer, brothers Arthur E. Conrad Jr. and Walter Conrad. He is survived by his wife Eula Johnson Conrad, his sons Ronald David Conrad and his wife Many, James Arthur Conrad and daughters, Georgia Conrad Greggs and her husband Robert, Diann Therese Lott and her husband William, Judith Marie Conrad and Kathleen Mary Dively and her husband Mark, his grandchildren Jeremiah Conrad, Rebekah Conrad, Amanda Markham, James Hart, Stephanie Sharp, Michael Cole and Joseph Cole, and 5 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be at a later date.



