George Clayton Cowan Jr., 68, of Norfolk, VA passed away peacefully at home November 7, 2020. A viewing will be held Monday, Nov. 16th at 9:30am-10:45am, with the funeral service to follow at 11am. Metropolitan Berkley Chapel, Norfolk, VA. The burial will follow at 1pm Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA.



