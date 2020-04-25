|
|
George Conoly Phillips passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. He was the son of the late Ruth Conoly Phillips and Tench Hannon Phillips.
Conoly was born in Daytona Beach, Florida in 1931 and moved to Hampton Roads, Virginia in 1940. He graduated from Maury High School in 1949. Conoly went on to attend the University of Georgia where he was an honors graduate. He served in the United States Air Force for two years. Later he earned a Master's Degree in Business from Old Dominion University.
Conoly was the owner, President and later Chairman of Conoly Phillips Lincoln Mercury for over 40 years. He was recipient of Time Magazine's Dealer of the Year award in 1995. His dealership was a four-time winner of The President's Award, Ford Motor Company's highest dealer award. He was consistently listed in "Lincoln 100," the group of the top 100 Lincoln dealers in the country.
He served on Lincoln-Mercury's National Dealer Council. He is a former President of the Tidewater Automobile Dealers Association, and former Vice President and Legislative Chairman of the Virginia Automobile Dealers Association. He retired from daily management of his dealership in 1999.
Conoly served as a member of the Norfolk City Council for 20 years. First elected in 1976, he served until 1980. Re-elected in 1986, he served continuously until he stepped down in June 2002. In his first three elections (1976, 1986, 1990) he ran and was elected by the population at large. When the City of Norfolk went to the Ward System in 1992 he ran without opposition in 1992, 1994 and 1998 and was elected to represent Ward 1, an area located in the northwest portions of the city and including the Norfolk Naval Base. He served as Chairman of the City Council's Finance and Infrastructure Committee. He represented the City of Norfolk on the Southeastern Public Service Authority (SPSA) and served as its Chairman.
Conoly had a keen interest in young people and chaired several task forces that focused on youth issues including the Mayor's Task Force on Drugs, the Norfolk Task Force on Juvenile Incarceration and Foster Care, and the Youth Forum Task Force. He was co-founder and President of the Proclaim Evangelistic Association that operated a half-way house for drug-addicted youth in the 1970s.
A recognized leader in Hampton Roads, he is Past President of the Tidewater Better Business Bureau, Northside Rotary Club, Virginia Retail Merchants Association, United Way of Virginia, United Drug Abuse Commission, and the Board of Directors of Harbor's Edge, a retirement community in downtown Norfolk.
Conoly was true to his faith and demonstrated that in the way he lived. He was an Elder in First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk where he taught Sunday School for 22 years and sang in the choir. He supported many Christian missionaries, groups, and causes over the years. He served on the Board of Regent University where he was a former Chairman of the Board. He was co-founder and Chairman of the South Hampton Roads Leadership Prayer Breakfast, which was the second largest in the nation at the time it was formed. He served as President of the Union Mission and Hope Haven Children's Homes for seventeen years and was the assistant to the Chairman of the Tidewater Billy Graham Crusade 1974.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved wife of 63 years, Charlotte "Betsy" Ferebee Phillips and three children: daughters Elizabeth Phillips Foster and husband David, Charlotte Phillips Herndon and husband Bryan; and a son, James Conoly Phillips and his wife Karee. He had five grandchildren: Ashley Ruth Phillips, James Stewart Phillips, Austin David Foster, Benson Royce Herndon, and Charlotte Brooke Herndon.
Due to the current circumstances, his burial will be private, and a memorial service will be held at First Presbyterian Church, Norfolk at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to The Union Mission, P.O. Box 3203, Norfolk, VA 23514, https://unionmissionministries.org/donate or Regent University Scholarship Fund at www.regent.edu/give. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020