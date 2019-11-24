|
|
George Cooke III, 64, went home to be with the Lord on November 19, 2019 at Sentara Hospice House. George was born on January 26, 1955 to the late George Cooke Jr. and Barbara Pitt-Cooke. He was the Apostle and founder of New Joy Ministries Inc. He left to cherish his memory a loving and caring wife Pastor Jeanette L. Cooke; two children that he adored, George Cooke lV (Michelle Gayles-Cooke), Yolanda Reese (Phillp Reese); eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; three siblings, Cynthia Cooke, Vivian Cooke, and Michael Cooke; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held on Monday November 25, 2019, from 6:00-8:00pm at Metropolitan Funeral Service 5605 Portsmouth Blvd. Portsmouth, VA 23701. The funeral service will be held on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 11:00AM at Mt. Hermon Baptist Temple 2901 London Blvd. Portsmouth, VA 23707. Services will be entrusted to Metropolitan Funeral Services. Condolences may be registered at www.metropolitanfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 24, 2019