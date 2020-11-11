1/2
George David Richardson Sr.
George David Richardson, 66, passed away on November 4, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Jesse & Helen Richardson.

George proudly served and retired from the US Navy. He worked for Northwest Airlines for 12 years and for the Hampton Roads Transit Authority for 14 years.

George is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Desaree G. Richardson; 13 children, 10 grandchildren; along with many extended family members and friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. The funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with a burial following at Princess Anne Memorial Park with his son, Rev. Saeed Richardson celebrating his life. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
NOV
14
Funeral
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
NOV
14
Burial
Princess Anne Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
