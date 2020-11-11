George David Richardson, 66, passed away on November 4, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, PA to the late Jesse & Helen Richardson.
George proudly served and retired from the US Navy. He worked for Northwest Airlines for 12 years and for the Hampton Roads Transit Authority for 14 years.
George is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Desaree G. Richardson; 13 children, 10 grandchildren; along with many extended family members and friends.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel. The funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020 with a burial following at Princess Anne Memorial Park with his son, Rev. Saeed Richardson celebrating his life. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
.