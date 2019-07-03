Master Chief Petty Officer George Davis (USN Ret.) of Virginia Beach died peacefully on June 16th, 2019. He was 92 years old. George was born April 4th, 1927, in Goldsboro, NC, son of George Davis, Sr. and Bettie Elizabeth Davis, both of Goldsboro. He was the youngest of six children, all of whom are deceased.



The Master Chief was a veteran of World War II having served in the European and Asiatic Theaters, the Korean War and the Vietnam War. He was a Navy diver, combat Frogman in the Underwater Demolition Teams (UDT) and a Navy SEAL. He served honorably for 32 years and would have done it again if given the chance. After military service George was an Engineer for the Public Works Department, City of Virginia Beach until retirement.



George Davis is preceded in death by Gladys Rose Davis, his wife of 67 years, and a son, Ronald George Davis. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy Davis Garrett and Doug, grandchildren, Holly Garrett, Davis Garrett and Courtney, along with two beautiful great-grandchildren Campbell and Miller Garrett.



George lived The Navy SEAL Creed every single day. He did not advertise nor seek recognition for his actions, he never quit and he did not fail.



Graveside services will be held Saturday, July 6th, at 10:00 AM, at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk, VA. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 3, 2019