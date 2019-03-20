The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
George E. Francisco Sr.

George E. Francisco Sr. Obituary
George E. Francisco, Sr. of Virginia Beach died peacefully on Mar. 18, 2019. He was born Nov. 10, 1928 in Brushfork, WV to Earl Eugene and Wilda Scott Francisco. He joined the US Army during WWII and was stationed in the Philippines.George married Bernice Huddleston, and in 1955, the family moved to Virginia Beach where he worked as a yard conductor for the Norfolk & Western (Norfolk Southern) Railway for 32 years. He was a member of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church for over 50 years. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post #0009 in Bluefield, WV for over 70 years.He was preceeded in death by his wife, Bernice; step-daughter, Barbara Muller; and brother, Harry Francisco. He is survived by his son, George E. Francisco, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Athens, GA; two sisters, Cecile Barrett of Bluefield, VA and Joy Buck of Tracys Landing, MD; four grandsons, Bryan Muller of Ft. Lauderdale, FL, Brett Muller of Duluth, GA, Michael Francisco of McKees Rocks, PA, and Richard Francisco (Audrey) of Marietta, GA; and four great grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Sunday March 24, 2019, from 4-6 pm.The Memorial service will be held at Francis Asbury United Methodist Church 1871 N. Great Neck Rd. Virginia Beach, Va. 23454 at 2:00 pm. on Monday, March 25, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the General Fund of Francis Asbury United Methodist Church, Great Neck Rd., Va. Beach. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 20, 2019
