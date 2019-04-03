Home

George E. Worley III passed away peacefully at his home on April 1, 2019. He was the son of the late Louise Worley. George was the rock to his family, a strong man, hard worker, loved to be around people, loyal, and dedicated. He was an amazing father, grandfather and friend, who enjoyed watching hockey and fishing. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Vickie Worley along with his children, George Edgar Worley IV (Randi), Katie Anderson (Barry) and Gary Worley (Stephanie); his grandchildren, Regan and Grayson Worley, Jordan Anderson and Owen Worley; sisters Sharon Drobeck, Janean Sullivan and an uncle, Gary Worley. Services will be private until further notice. The family is being served by R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home. Condolences may be registered at RWBakeRFH.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 3, 2019
