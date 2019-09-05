|
|
George Massay of Virginia Beach, formerly of Grafton, died September 1, at home, aged 92. He was the minister of Grafton Christian Church from 1962 to 1992. He is survived by wife Alice, son Jim, and granddaughter Meredythe.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 7, at 2 p.m. at Kempsville Christian Church, 5424 Parliament Drive, Virginia Beach, conducted by Josh Childress.
Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019