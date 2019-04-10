|
George â€œBuddyâ€ F. Cornelius, Sr., 72, passed away on April 8, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA to the late George & Helen Cornelius, Sr.George proudly served the US Army and was a veteran of the Vietnam War. He retired from working for Allied Systems.Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Jean Cornelius; four sons, George Cornelius, Jr. & wife Annie, Burk Bishop & wife April, Raymond Bishop and Randy Bishop; daughter, Sandra Rueber; a sister, Gail Link & her husband William; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel from 7-9pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The funeral will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, April 12 at 12:00 pm with burial to follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 10, 2019