Reverend George F. Mullinax departed this life on November 19, 2020. He was born in Longview, TX the son of Clarence O. Mullinax and Willie Daniel Mullinax (both deceased). He was married to Dorothy Stone Mullinax of Chesapeake for 63 years.Rev. Mullinax graduated from Hardin-Simmons University, Abilene, TX and from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, TX. He was ordained to the ministry in 1957 in Kermit, TX. He pastored churches in Coppell, TX, Calumet City, IL, Grundy, VA, Petersburg, VA, and Portsmouth, VA until 1999. After his retirement from 42 years of active pastoring, he continued to preach in supply and transitional pastorates in several area churches. He is also known, especially in his earlier years of pastoring, for his hobby as a magician at numerous banquets and youth functions and speaking at many civic functions.He is survived by a son, Robert and wife Sheryl (Charlottesville), a daughter, Sharon and husband Brian Holland (Chesapeake), and six grandchildren: Adam Mullinax, Lauren Mullinax Kennon, Nathan Mullinax, Aaron Mullinax, Alaina Holland, and Daniel Holland. He is also survived by his sister Una Forgy of Belton, TX as well as his niece and nephew Shannon Spradlin and Chuck Forgy. He was also blessed with six great-grandchildren.All arrangements are with Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Friends are welcome to attend a viewing on Monday, Nov 23, from 3-6 P.M. A service will be held 2 P.M. Tuesday, November 24, at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church by the Rev. Tommy Larson. He will be buried in Weatherford,TX. In lieu of flowers we would like friends to donate as they feel led to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering through their church or to the Salvation Army to help feed those in need at this particular time of the year.