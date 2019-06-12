George F. Norman, 98, passed away on June 9, 2019 at Virginia Beach Sentara Hospice House. He was the husband of the late Martha S. Norman. He is also predeceased by his parents, Clark and Bessie Norman, Sr., brother Clark S. Norman, Jr., twin brother Claude V. Norman, mother-in-law Mrs. Benjamin C. Siviter, and brother-in-law Bill Siviter. He is survived by his son George B. Norman (Eileen), his daughter Cathy Norman Stanley, his grandchildren, Krystal Norman Digiulio, Justin J. Norman, Carol Stanley Clegg, Amy Stanley Stanton and seven great-grandchildren.George was born in Norfolk and raised in Park Place, attending Park Place Methodist Church where he met his love, Martha, after WWII. He was reborn at church while a senior at Maury High School. He was an active member of Miles Memorial United Methodist Church and Sunday School. He was president of the Fellowship Sunday School Class in 1969 and 1989. He was a member of the United Methodist Men. He belonged to Elizabeth Lodge #34, Tall Cedars of Lebanon #141 and Chapter 4 Life Member. He was a U.S. Navy WWII veteran. In 1971 he served over-seas 6 months in the Civil Service under Western Pacific Air Command during the Vietnam War. He retired from the Naval Air Station where he was given the Superior Achievement Award June 5, 1971, and the Special Achievement Award August 15, 1975. He retired a second time from the City of Norfolk, Parking Division and earned a Certificate of Appreciation for Outstanding and Dedicated Service in 1981. George was a life member of VFW Post 3160 and was an honorary member of VFW Riders of Virginia.He requested that his body be donated for science.A Memorial Service will be held at Miles Memorial United Methodist Church, 9450 Granby Street, Norfolk on Saturday, June 15, 4:00 p.m.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Miles Memorial United Methodist Church or the church of your choice. God be with you. Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary