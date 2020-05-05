George Foy
George Foy , 91, passed May 3, 2020 at his home in Lamberts Point (LP4L). He was born in Norfolk, Virginia to Augustus and Anna Foy. He retired after working fifty three years from the United Postal Service. He was predeceased by his wife Nellie and daughter Nellie Robins. He is survived by his children Reginald Roach (Joanne), Tyronne , George (Adrena), Beverly (Lawrence), Anna , Valor (Tony) a brother Clarence Foy and a host of grands and greatgrands who loved him dearly. A visitation will be May 6 from 1-6 pm at Riddick Funeral Service and a private graveside service on May 7


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 5, 2020.
