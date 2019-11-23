|
George Gus Rozos, 76, of the 1100 block of Montague Street, Norfolk died November 18, 2019. Born in Norfolk he was the son of the late Gus Mike Rozos and Frances Blades Rozos.
Survivors include his wife, Louise B. Rozos, his daughters; Maria Kattmann (Peter) and Deborah Zywna (Kevin) Louise's children, Debra Kraus (Brian) and Michael Robinson (Amanda), his five grandchildren; Zachary Zywna, Lauren Kattmann, Samantha Zywna, Nathan Kraus and Natalie Kraus. Mr. Rozos is also survived by his sister, Helen Senkiewicz, his brothers, Mike Rozos (Diane), Nick Rozos (Marsha) and three nephews, two nieces and their families.
A memorial service will be conducted 6:30 p.m. Tuesday November 26, 2019 at the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments by the Reverend Frank Howlett. A visitation will follow services at the funeral home.
Flowers are welcome or a donation may be made to a . Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019