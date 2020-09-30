Dr. George H. M. Rector, 95, of Atlantic Shores, died peacefully at home on September 27, 2020.
Born in Upper Marlboro, MD in 1925, he is predeceased by his wife of 64 years, Patricia Twohy Rector; mother, Helen Merrick; stepfather, Judge George B. Merrick; brother, C. Eugene Rector, Jr., half-sister, Priscilla M. White, and half-brother, George B. Merrick, Jr., and his grandson, William (Billy) Donald Rector.
George married Patricia Twohy, daughter of John and Grace Merrick Twohy, II of Norfolk. He is survived by his seven children: Cynthia Jones (K.C.), Katherine McLean (Ronnie), Dr. George Rector, Jr. (Elaine), David Merrick Rector (Kim), John Twohy Rector (Wanda), Frederick Rector (Grazyna), and Patricia Preti (Todd). Seventeen grandchildren and four great-grandchildren also survive him.
George was raised on a farm in Upper Marlboro, MD, and was proud of the day his stepfather allowed him to take the dogs out bird hunting by himself. He graduated as valedictorian from Charlotte Hall Military Academy (1948). He served as a Navy Corpsman in World War II before being sent to Georgetown University Medical School. He received his MD then returned to active duty in the Navy where he served as the doctor for a destroyer fleet aboard the U.S.S. Vogelgesang DD 862. In 1952, he was recalled during the Korean War.
After leaving the Navy, George started a practice as a family physician in Norfolk. He later attended the University of Virginia School of Medicine, where he became a board-certified anesthesiologist. George returned to Norfolk and was a founding member of Atlantic Anesthesia.
Along with several other doctors, George started the first free-standing ambulatory surgery center on the East Coast which later merged with Sentara Leigh. He was a leader in the field of ambulatory surgical care and was well published on the topic. He completed his professional career as a surveyor and consultant for The Joint Commission, later serving on its Board of Directors. George also served as president of the American Society of Anesthesiologists and was president of the Princess Anne Country Club.
George always said that the happiest day of his life was the day he met his wife, Pat, and together they raised their large family. Summers and their retirement were spent at their home at Sandbridge where through the decades wonderful memories were made with family and friends. It was their beloved last permanent residence before moving to Atlantic Shores. Together they enjoyed extensive travel and lots of golf.
The family will always be grateful to Cora Grandy-Parker for her seventeen years of care for both George and Pat. She made a huge difference in the quality of life for the entire family.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Laskin Road Chapel on Thursday, October 1, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am at Elmwood Cemetery in Norfolk, VA on Friday, October 2, 2020.
Memorial donations may be made to the Employee Gift Fund at Atlantic Shores, 1200 Atlantic Shores Drive, Virginia Beach, VA 23454.
