George H. Manges proud Marine, loving husband and father passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020.He is survived by his loving wife of 73 years, Helen C. Manges, two sons Michael (Barbara) and David (Phyllis), five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren and a brother, James R. Manges of Erie, Pennsylvania. He was the son of Helen and George C. Manges of Cambridge Springs, Pennsylvania.George retired from Southland Industries (formerly Southland Cork Company) following 47 years of dedicated service. Shortly thereafter he went on to his dream job operating heavy equipment on a local farm, but his true passion was working in the yard and maintaining all of the beautiful flowers that he and Helen enjoyed.Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel will be handling arrangements. The family will receive visitors Wednesday, November 18th 4-6 followed by a Memorial Service on Thursday, November 19th at 1pm at the funeral home. Private graveside service will follow. Service details and condolences can be found at: