George Herbert Edwards, 89, passed away on June 25, 2020. He was born on December 22, 1930 in Southampton, NY, to the late Gunhild and Knute Edwards. George served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean and Vietnam Wars, retiring after 24 years. For 12 years following, he worked as a Mail Carrier for the USPS then spent several years working at Beamon and Lassiter Airfreight before finally retiring. George was a member of the Letter Carriers Union, the Fleet Reserve, USS Mount Baker and AE Sailor's Association. He was predeceased by his son George Herbert Edwards, Jr.; and son-in-law Henry S. Proescher; and 2 brothers.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving Wife of 67 years, Dorothy Edwards of Virginia Beach; Daughters, Diane Proescher of Virginia Beach and Linda Asbell and husband Jim of SC; Grandson, Darrell Asbell and wife Martha of CA; and Great-Grandson, Beckham Mateo Asbell.
Services will be private and arranged by Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Left to cherish his memory are his loving Wife of 67 years, Dorothy Edwards of Virginia Beach; Daughters, Diane Proescher of Virginia Beach and Linda Asbell and husband Jim of SC; Grandson, Darrell Asbell and wife Martha of CA; and Great-Grandson, Beckham Mateo Asbell.
Services will be private and arranged by Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 29, 2020.