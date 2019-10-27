The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Cemetery
5310 Milners Rd.
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
CE&H Ruritan Club
8881 Eclipse Dr.
Suffolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Humphreys
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George "Roger" Humphreys Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George "Roger" Humphreys Jr. Obituary
SUFFOLK, VA - George Rogers "Roger" Humphreys, Jr. passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with family by his side. He was born on February 16, 1942 in Portsmouth, VA; and has lived in Suffolk, VA; North Myrtle Beach, SC; North Charleston, SC and Kitty Hawk, NC. Roger is predeceased by his loving wife, Carolyn Mazyck.

He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Humphreys and husband David Southard; Caroline Ward and husband Michael and Anna Slaght and husband Stefan; six grandchildren Sage, Amber, Marin, Aiden, Seth and Charlie; and two great grandchildren, Alexander and Lucy.

Roger was a 22 year veteran of the U.S. Army, where he worked as a cryptographer. His career took him from Virginia to Vietnam, Okinawa, Thailand and Germany, among other places. He retired from the Army in Fort Bragg, NC as a CW3 in 1984 and was finally able to return to the Tidewater area of Virginia.

Roger was an avid fisherman, reader and shag dancer and always felt the need to be busy with his hands. He always had a funny story or joke to share with his family and his many friends.

A brief service with full military honors will be held at 10 AM Friday, November 1, 2019 in Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434, followed by a celebration of his life at 12 noon at the CE&H Ruritan Club, 8881 Eclipse Dr., Suffolk, VA 23433. Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23701 is handling these arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter.

Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now