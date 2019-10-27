|
SUFFOLK, VA - George Rogers "Roger" Humphreys, Jr. passed away at the age of 77 on Saturday, October 19, 2019 with family by his side. He was born on February 16, 1942 in Portsmouth, VA; and has lived in Suffolk, VA; North Myrtle Beach, SC; North Charleston, SC and Kitty Hawk, NC. Roger is predeceased by his loving wife, Carolyn Mazyck.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Humphreys and husband David Southard; Caroline Ward and husband Michael and Anna Slaght and husband Stefan; six grandchildren Sage, Amber, Marin, Aiden, Seth and Charlie; and two great grandchildren, Alexander and Lucy.
Roger was a 22 year veteran of the U.S. Army, where he worked as a cryptographer. His career took him from Virginia to Vietnam, Okinawa, Thailand and Germany, among other places. He retired from the Army in Fort Bragg, NC as a CW3 in 1984 and was finally able to return to the Tidewater area of Virginia.
Roger was an avid fisherman, reader and shag dancer and always felt the need to be busy with his hands. He always had a funny story or joke to share with his family and his many friends.
A brief service with full military honors will be held at 10 AM Friday, November 1, 2019 in Albert G. Horton Jr. Veterans Cemetery, 5310 Milners Rd., Suffolk, VA 23434, followed by a celebration of his life at 12 noon at the CE&H Ruritan Club, 8881 Eclipse Dr., Suffolk, VA 23433. Sturtevant Funeral Home, 5201 Portsmouth Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23701 is handling these arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local Disabled American Veterans (DAV) chapter.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019