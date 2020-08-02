George Kirkland Priggen, 80, of Collinsville, Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, with family by his side. He was born on November 22, 1939, in Franklin, Virginia, to the late Edwin and Flossie Priggen. Kirk graduated from Southampton High School in 1957 and Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1966. He served in the U.S. Army and later worked as a trustee for Piedmont Trust Bank. Kirk always enjoyed being around family and friends and he never knew a stranger. He will always be remembered for his love for conversation, telling a good joke, listening to oldies music, and rooting on his beloved alma mater, the Virginia Tech Hokies. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 51 years, Patsy Priggen. He is survived by his son, Christopher Priggen and his wife Brenda of Penhook, Virginia; daughter, Shannon Akers and her husband Robert of Charleston, West Virginia; grandchildren, Hunter and Dylan Priggen of Penhook, Virginia, Kirk, Lawson, and Reid Akers of Charleston, West Virginia, and Jayme Scarce of Collinsville, Virginia; and many other loving family members. The family would like to express its heartfelt gratitude to Kirk's wonderful caregivers for their years of exceptional care, friendship and love. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Westview Cemetery, 723 E. Roanoke Street, Blacksburg, Virginia, with Pastor Dewey Weaver officiating. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.



