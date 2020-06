George L. "Sonny" Hines, 79, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born to the late James and Janie Hines in Norfolk, Va.George retired as a District Manager from Sears & Roebuck after thirty years of service. He later was a substitute teacher at Tallwood High School. You would always hear him say "I love my family." George lived a full and active life and was loved by all.He leaves fond memories with his wife of sixty years, Dorothy S. Hines; his daughter whom he adored, Lisa Hines-Wood (Freddie); his pride and joy granddaughter, Brittany Wood-Jones (Donovan Sr.); his "Main Man" great-grandson, Donovan Jr.; sister, Doris Kelly; sister-in-law, Yvonne S. Brown; brothers-in-law, Dr. Fred Sawyer (Millicent) and James Jones (Maxine); best friend, James Williams; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. "We were his angels, now he's ours."No services will be held at this time. Professional services entrusted to Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com