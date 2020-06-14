George L. "Sonny" Hines
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George L. "Sonny" Hines, 79, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born to the late James and Janie Hines in Norfolk, Va.

George retired as a District Manager from Sears & Roebuck after thirty years of service. He later was a substitute teacher at Tallwood High School. You would always hear him say "I love my family." George lived a full and active life and was loved by all.

He leaves fond memories with his wife of sixty years, Dorothy S. Hines; his daughter whom he adored, Lisa Hines-Wood (Freddie); his pride and joy granddaughter, Brittany Wood-Jones (Donovan Sr.); his "Main Man" great-grandson, Donovan Jr.; sister, Doris Kelly; sister-in-law, Yvonne S. Brown; brothers-in-law, Dr. Fred Sawyer (Millicent) and James Jones (Maxine); best friend, James Williams; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. "We were his angels, now he's ours."

No services will be held at this time. Professional services entrusted to Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved