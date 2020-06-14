George L. "Sonny" Hines, 79, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 8, 2020. He was born to the late James and Janie Hines in Norfolk, Va.
George retired as a District Manager from Sears & Roebuck after thirty years of service. He later was a substitute teacher at Tallwood High School. You would always hear him say "I love my family." George lived a full and active life and was loved by all.
He leaves fond memories with his wife of sixty years, Dorothy S. Hines; his daughter whom he adored, Lisa Hines-Wood (Freddie); his pride and joy granddaughter, Brittany Wood-Jones (Donovan Sr.); his "Main Man" great-grandson, Donovan Jr.; sister, Doris Kelly; sister-in-law, Yvonne S. Brown; brothers-in-law, Dr. Fred Sawyer (Millicent) and James Jones (Maxine); best friend, James Williams; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. "We were his angels, now he's ours."
No services will be held at this time. Professional services entrusted to Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
George retired as a District Manager from Sears & Roebuck after thirty years of service. He later was a substitute teacher at Tallwood High School. You would always hear him say "I love my family." George lived a full and active life and was loved by all.
He leaves fond memories with his wife of sixty years, Dorothy S. Hines; his daughter whom he adored, Lisa Hines-Wood (Freddie); his pride and joy granddaughter, Brittany Wood-Jones (Donovan Sr.); his "Main Man" great-grandson, Donovan Jr.; sister, Doris Kelly; sister-in-law, Yvonne S. Brown; brothers-in-law, Dr. Fred Sawyer (Millicent) and James Jones (Maxine); best friend, James Williams; nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends. "We were his angels, now he's ours."
No services will be held at this time. Professional services entrusted to Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 14, 2020.