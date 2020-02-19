The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 PM
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
View Map

George L. Jones

George L. Jones Obituary
Vesuvius, VA - George Lawrence Worland Jones, 87, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born in Gum Neck, NC to the late George and Beulah Jones. He retired from ALFA Laval as a mechanic and was a skilled woodworker. He is predeceased by his wife, Betty Armstrong Jones.

He is survived by his two daughters, Charlotte Jones and Sandra McGuigan; two sons, George L. Jones, Jr. and Mark A. Jones; two grandchildren, Star N. Jones and Travis W. McGuigan; and six grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held 3 P.M. Friday, February 21, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 7 - 8 P.M.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020
