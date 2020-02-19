|
|
Vesuvius, VA - George Lawrence Worland Jones, 87, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. He was born in Gum Neck, NC to the late George and Beulah Jones. He retired from ALFA Laval as a mechanic and was a skilled woodworker. He is predeceased by his wife, Betty Armstrong Jones.
He is survived by his two daughters, Charlotte Jones and Sandra McGuigan; two sons, George L. Jones, Jr. and Mark A. Jones; two grandchildren, Star N. Jones and Travis W. McGuigan; and six grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 3 P.M. Friday, February 21, at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel. Burial will follow in Olive Branch Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 7 - 8 P.M.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2020