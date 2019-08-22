|
George Lee Niemiec, 77, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on August 19, 2019. He was the son of the late Stanley and Mae Niemiec of New York Mills, NY. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Leslie, and sister Judy.
George graduated from New York Mills High School, and retired from the US Army. He went on to work for many years in bank security for Mosler and ADT. He was a long time member of Light of Hope United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach, and member of the UMM Chorus. He loved children, and playing Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. He was much loved and will be dearly missed.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Shirley; son Paul Niemiec (Theresa); sisters, Linda Ancil (George), Beverly Plante (Greg); brother Stanley Niemiec Jr.; grandson Devin Lee Niemiec and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held 6:00 PM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Light of Hope United Methodist Church, 208 S. Plaza Trail, Virginia Beach, VA 23452. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Light of Hope United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach. Condolences may be made to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Aug. 22, 2019