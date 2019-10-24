The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Wright Funeral Home - Franklin
206 West Fourth Avenue
Franklin, VA 23851
(757) 562-4144
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Hollywood Cemetery
George Lee Thorpe Sr. Obituary
Newsoms - George Lee Thorpe, Sr., 81, passed away October 22, 2019 in his home. George was a lifelong resident of Southampton County and was a son of the late John Blount Thorpe and Rebecca Rudy Thorpe. A longtime Southampton County farmer, he was also the founder of AG Suppliers and Thorpe Peanut Company. He was a former Virginia National Guardsman and a member of Barnes United Methodist Church. He had served on the board of directors of Virginia National Bank and Sovran Bank in Boykins.

Left to cherish his memory is a daughter, Holly Candice Thorpe (Husein) of Arizona, three sons, Barry Kent Thorpe, George Lee Thorpe ,Jr. (Jill) and Kyle Lee Thorpe (Mary) all of Newsoms, two sisters, Nancy T. Daisey and Mary Ann T. Carman (Charles) both of Nellysford, VA and one brother John Blount Thorpe, III of Newsoms, ten grandchildren, Ryan, Jessica, Sydney, Sarah, Haleigh, Lee, Karter, Kolton, Paisley and Willow, two great grandchildren, Ethan James Leonard and Eli Thorpe and dear friend Cindy Wade and George's caregiver Nancy Marchand.

A graveside funeral will be held at 2 PM Friday, October 25, 2019 in Hollywood Cemetery with Rev. Penny Rasnake and Rev. Kenneth Williams officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6 to 8 PM at Wright Funeral Home, Franklin and suggests that memorial donations be made to the . www.wrightfuneralhome.org
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 24, 2019
