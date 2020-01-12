The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Funeral
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
George Leo Comeau

CWO3 George Leo Comeau, USN (Retired), 80, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on January 9, 2020.

Born in Massachusetts, he was the son of the late Andrew and Stella Comeau. He retired as a CWO3 Boatswain Mate and Deep Sea Diver after 32 years of service.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 52 years, Norma Comeau; daughters, Louise, Deborah, and Lisa; grandchildren, Paolo, Antonella, Devin, Erik, Michael, and Emily; six great grandchildren; four brothers, two sisters; and several nephews and nieces.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 10 to 11 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. followed by interment at Albert G. Horton, Jr., Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Condolences can be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 12, 2020
