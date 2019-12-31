|
|
George Leon Jewell, 88, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord, Monday, December 30, 2019.
Born in Pasquotank County, North Carolina, he was the son of the late George C. Jewell and Penny Toler Jewell. George was also predeceased by his first wife of 35 years, Edna Turner Jewell in 1999, his second wife, Shirley Holloman Jewell in 2015, and his step-son and daughter-in-law, Sid and Donna Holloman. George was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, and retired after 28 years of service from Norfolk Naval Shipyard, where he was an electrical inspector. An active member of Great Bridge Baptist Church since 1972, he was a Deacon, greeter, Sunday school teacher, Wednesday night dinner and special events kitchen helper. He was also a faithful volunteer for Meals on Wheels and Serve the City. He enjoyed bowling in various local Sr. leagues. Most of all, George will be remembered as a loving, kind, gentle, Christian man, who was a source of strength and stability for his family.
Survivors include his children, Debra J. Dow (Bob), Donna E. Jewell, Teresa J. Black (Steve); grandchildren, Julia and Michelle Black, Nick and Jeremy Dow; step-children, Sherry Schucker (Jim), Sondra Cooke, Skye Holloman and their families.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at Westlawn Memorial Park, 1909 W. Main Street, Elizabeth City, NC. The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Great Bridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 640 Battlefield Blvd., South, Chesapeake, VA 23322.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 31, 2019